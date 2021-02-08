Three family members died from household gas poisoning in the suburbs, because they did not smell it due to the loss of smell from COVID-19, reports Telegram-channel “112”.

Earlier it was reported that the bodies of four people were found, three of whom died – mom, dad and five-year-old son.

A fourteen-year-old girl was taken to the hospital; she is in an extremely serious condition – in a coma. Later it turned out that the whole family had been in quarantine for a week due to COVID-19. The mother became ill in the evening, her husband called an ambulance, but when the doctors arrived they found three family members who had died from gas poisoning.

The speaker in the house, presumably, was faulty, it was installed two years ago. According to information Telegram-channel “360tv”, the family moved the gas pipes themselves. The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov instructed to do everything possible to prevent such tragedies from happening again.