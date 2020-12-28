Russians with children had to be rescued from a snow drift in Serbia. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.

According to the ministry, Russian citizens traveled by minibus through the mountains in the west of the country. However, they got stuck in the snow and couldn’t get out on their own. They had to be evacuated by a team of Serbian firefighters and rescuers. It is noted that there were an infant and a ten-year-old child in the car.

Earlier it was reported that in the Crimea, an SUV fell off a cliff, a child sitting in it managed to jump out at the last moment. A video of the incident was posted online. The footage shows how a car, next to which people are standing, flies off the mountain in the fortress city of Mangup and turns over. An eyewitness filming what is happening on camera notes that the SUV, most likely, was forgotten to put on the hand brake.