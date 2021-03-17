A person with antibodies to coronavirus can be a carrier, so he must wear a mask. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made such an appeal to the Russians in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 channel. RIA News…

Popova clarified that in a person with immunity, the virus can be found on the mucous membranes of the nose and in the nasopharynx. At the same time, the virus remains alive and is able to be transmitted to other people.