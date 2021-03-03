In Russia, patients suffering from Gaucher disease have not received a life-saving medicine for at least two months. Izvestia writes about this.

A total of 450 such patients are registered in the country. Until 2019, they received the original drug imiglucerase produced by the French company Sanofi.

Subsequently, the Russian company Generium began to produce a biosimilar of imiglucerase – glurasim. However, since the end of 2020, the organization has not participated in two auctions on the public procurement website, and these auctions were disrupted. It is not known when the third auction will take place. Generium replied to the publication that the company does not participate in auctions, since it is only a manufacturer of the drug, and in 2021, it shipped a seven-month product requirement to the distributor’s warehouse in advance.

The price for glurazim is about 60 thousand rubles per package.

Gaucher disease is a rare (orphan) disease in which the body is unable to break down fat on its own. Without constant enzyme replacement therapy, patients begin to suffer from blood clotting disorders, an enlarged spleen, which sometimes occupies the entire abdominal cavity, and bone problems. The provision of medicines to patients with this disease is carried out according to the federal program of the Ministry of Health “14 high-cost nosologies”.

On February 8, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Russia to provide the Russian woman with expensive medicine. Ksenia Shvetsova, a 31-year-old resident of Sochi, suffers from a rare disease of the hematopoietic system and is on the federal register of people suffering from orphan diseases. However, the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory for five months did not provide her with the necessary drug Elizaria, citing a lack of money. The cost of one package of the drug exceeds 280 thousand rubles, Ksenia needs to receive the drug once every two weeks. In two days, the court shifted responsibility from the region to the entire state, demanding that the patient be provided with the medicine immediately. The decision of the ECHR is binding on the state, the authorities must report on the implementation by March 5.