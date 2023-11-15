In the period from November 1 to November 14, extrajudicial bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against 539 people, the head of Fedresurs, Alexey Yukhnin, told Izvestia.

According to him, the average number of cases started in one day against individual debtors reached the maximum level for the entire existence of this mechanism (since September 2020), amounting to 38.5 against the usual 30.5.

The 26% increase is due to the expansion of criteria for access to out-of-court procedures, he explained. From November 3, the amount of debt to be written off was expanded to 25 thousand – 1 million rubles, and pensioners and other categories of citizens were also allowed to participate in the procedure.

Now debtors who recently fell under the criteria of this mechanism account for every second case (230) of the total number opened since the beginning of the month, noted Alexey Yukhnin. Thus, in the period from the 3rd to the 14th, 180 procedures were initiated against citizens with obligations of more than half a million rubles, five – less than 50 thousand.

At the same time, 45 procedures have been launched against persons receiving pensions and social benefits, as well as those whose enforcement proceedings last for more than seven years, the head of Fedresource added.

According to Fedresurs, from the launch of extrajudicial bankruptcy – September 2020 to November 14 this year – 23 thousand people with a debt amount of 7.95 billion rubles went through the procedure. As of today, 17 thousand of them have been fully completed, citizens’ debts in the amount of 5.88 billion have been written off.

Banks expect that in 2024 the trend towards an increase in the number of bankruptcies without a trial will only gain momentum. However, some players are already seeing sharp growth.

