Beijing (AFP) – Russia, with a neutral flag, led by Kamila Valieva, the first woman in history to achieve a quadruple jump at the Games, won the Olympic gold medal in the figure skating team event in Beijing on Monday.

After four short programs and four free, the Russians totaled 74 points, beating the United States with Nathan Chen (65 pts) and Japan with Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno (63 points).

kamil valieva, only 15 years old and so far undefeated in her first season in seniors, dominated the free program on Monday, February 7, with 178.92 points, as she had dominated the short program the day before.

The young Russian also became the first skater in history to achieve a quadruple jump, and even made two, on the Olympic ice.

“I’m more than happy, unfortunately the second quadruple match didn’t work out, but I’ll work on it, believe me. It’s a fantastic feeling,” said Valieva, who admitted feeling “very nervous.”

In the last of the three days of competition, the Russians also prevailed in the pairs short program, with their current world and European champions, Anastasia Mishina Y Alexander Galliamov, and achieved second place in the free dance, with Victoria Sinitsina Y Nikita Katsalapov, also current world and European champions.

were the americans madison shock Y Evan Bates those who ranked first in the free dance.

Russia had won the title once in this team event on its entry into the Olympic program in 2014 in Sochi, while Canada took gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.