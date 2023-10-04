Residents of Russia will begin paying for housing and communal services in a new way from October. Changes to the Civil Code have come into force. Now homeowners will independently pay the costs for acts of vandalism in the entrances, warns “Lenta.ru”.

Additional expenses include vandalism in entrances and elevators. For example, payment will be charged for clogged sewers, soiled floors, ceilings or walls in the entrance, clogged garbage chutes and damage to common property. Previously, the management company covered the costs for this, but now payment will be collected from those who committed the act of vandalism, the publication explains.

They plan to search for violators using technical means and relying on the words of eyewitnesses.

