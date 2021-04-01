In May 2021, digital mortgages will be tested in Russia. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press release of the Association of Russian Banks (ADB).

It is planned to launch a corresponding pilot project in the country, however, regulatory changes will be required to test the issuance of digital mortgages, the ADB noted. The leaders of the mortgage lending market are participating in the development – these are Sberbank, Gazprombank, Dom.rf bank and a number of other credit organizations.

The future product provides for the electronic registration of a home loan in Rosreestr and the transfer of the electronic mortgage to the depository. The digital mortgage will be developed on the basis of the domestic Masterchain platform.

The head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina announced in the summer of 2020 that the Central Bank planned to digitize mortgages. Prior to that, the development of the product was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova.

Earlier, in March, it became known that Russia is going to develop a new type of mortgage – loans for the purchase of apartments and houses that meet the criteria for green housing. Such loans will be provided to citizens on favorable terms, said the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Shvetsov.

