Large Russian banks are beginning to move towards assessing the risks of mortgage borrowers based on internal ratings. The new system will save on reserves and capital, as it will increase the accuracy of the assessment and reduce risks, reports “Kommersant”.

It is expected that risk assessment based on internal ratings (IRR) will become mandatory for all systemically important banks in the future. Raiffeisenbank began assessing the risks of mortgage borrowers using the IRR method in February this year and plans to expand the approach to other retail lending segments. A similar system is already in operation at Sberbank.

Alfa-Bank received permission from the Central Bank to apply the IVR approach, and VTB applied for its use in the summer of 2021. If the response is positive, bank customers will be able to start receiving mortgages under the new rules as early as 2022. VTB board member Maxim Kondratenko estimated the capital benefit from the new system to be at least 50 billion rubles.

This approach has already been used at Raiffeisenbank since 2019 to assess the risks of the corporate portfolio. According to the bank, capital savings from mortgage borrowers will amount to several billion rubles. “As a result, borrowers with high creditworthiness get access to more profitable loans, and the bank manages capital more efficiently,” Raiffeisenbank said.

The introduction of the new system is estimated at 13-25 billion rubles. Such a large-scale project requires a lot of resources, which is why not all banks are considering the possibility of switching. A number of market participants believe that the ratio of the effectiveness of the new system and the cost of its implementation does not speak in favor of the IRP approach. The use of individual risk weights becomes unjustified given the costs required to implement such a project.

Earlier in February, the Fitch rating agency predicted an increase in rates up to 15 percent. The reason for further increase may be the increase in the key rate by the Central Bank. On February 11, the regulator sharply raised the rate by one percentage point to 9.5 percent per annum.