The Russians will see the approach of the Moon and Mars: the inhabitants of Bashkiria will be able to observe the phenomenon on the night of February 18-19. Information about this is posted on website Ufa City Planetarium.

It is noted that on February 18, with the onset of darkness (about 20:00), both stars will be visible side by side “high above the southern horizon in the constellation Aries.”

Mars will be visible above the waxing moon as a bright yellow star. At the same time, both luminaries will go beyond the horizon at night: the Moon at 1:48, and Mars at 2:47 local time.

In December 2020, it was reported that the Russians will see the Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter, a unique astronomical phenomenon in the southern regions of the country.

Earlier, an international group of scientists for the first time recorded a signal from a planet near another star – from the constellation Bootes. According to astronomers, if the data is confirmed, then the source of radio waves for the first time will be a planet orbiting another star. According to theoretical predictions, the strength and polarization of the signal correspond to the magnetic field of the planet, which is a gas giant of the “hot Jupiter” type.