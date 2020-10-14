Citizens of the Russian Federation and some other countries, upon entering Belarus, are required to have an original certificate confirming a negative analysis for the presence of COVID-19, the corresponding decree is posted on the website of the Belarusian government.

The innovation comes into force on October 14.

It is noted that the test must be passed 72 hours before the date of crossing the state border of the Republic of Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that restrictive measures are being reintroduced in European countries due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. So, from October 1, the emergency mode due to coronavirus began to operate in Slovakia, in the Czech Republic, similar measures entered into force on October 5.

We add that in Egypt and the Maldives, the Russians are required to provide information about the analysis done 72 hours before entering the country, in the UAE, a certificate of the test carried out 96 hours before arrival is needed. And in Switzerland, Russians were obliged to comply with quarantine when entering the country.