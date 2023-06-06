Russian Railways: Lastochka high-speed trains to be launched from Sochi to Abkhazia in June

In the early summer of 2023, Lastochka high-speed trains will be launched from Sochi to Abkhazia. This is mentioned on site OJSC “Russian Railways” (RZD).

Thus, starting from June 8, Russians will have a quick and convenient way to get to the popular beach resort. It is noted that the trains, which include five cars, will run daily, except for certain dates in July and August.

The schedule is already on the company’s website, but there are no tickets for Lastochka from Sochi to Gagra yet. It is also clarified that customs and border control of passengers is provided for at the stations Vesele in Russia and Tsandripsh in Abkhazia. To cross the border and buy railway tickets, citizens of the Russian Federation will need an internal passport.

Earlier in June, Russians traveling around the country were told how to get money back for train tickets. According to analysts of the Tutu.ru service, in case of being late, it will not be possible to return funds for a return ticket through the website. To do this, passengers need to contact the ticket office of the station where the train was supposed to leave. If at the time of the appeal it took from 20 minutes to three hours after the departure of the train, the money for the tickets will simply go to the card.