The Russian social network “Odnoklassniki” offered to meet Santa Claus. New entertainment will become available to Russians thanks to the new service “Windows”, according to a press release received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

On Sunday, December 27, Santa Claus will appear randomly among other users of the social network in the new service, which is based on the Mail.ru Group unified video calling platform.

“From 19:00 to 21:00 on December 27, Santa Claus will become a Windows user. To get acquainted with it, you need to go to the holiday banner in the application or select the “New Year” theme in the parameters of the interlocutors. Users who have also chosen this option will meet both with Santa Claus and among themselves, ”the message says.

The launch of the Windows service became known in early December. The interlocutor can be found according to the specified parameters: gender, age, interests. Users will choose for themselves whether to communicate with the person who appears in the “Window” or choose the next one. If the interlocutors liked each other, they can continue the conversation by clicking the “Befriend” button.