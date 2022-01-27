In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Moscow Philharmonic, VKontakte will broadcast a festive concert. About it reported in the press service of the social network.

“The history of the Philharmonic began exactly 100 years ago. On its stage, Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich, Aram Khachaturian and Rodion Shchedrin personally showed the public their new compositions. It is noted that until the 90s it was the only concert organization that represented academic music in Moscow.

Denis Matsuev, Yuri Bashmet, Daniil Trifonov, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Ildar Abdrazakov and other stars will take part in the concert in honor of the anniversary.

The live broadcast will be available free of charge on the VKontakte platform.