Russians on social networks Twitter and Facebook will be told about the role that art played in the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War. The corresponding project is being launched by the permanent missions of Russia and other CIS countries to the UN jointly with the Victory Museum. This was told by the press secretary of the Russian permanent mission Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, reports RIA News…

According to Strzhizhovsky, within the framework of the “Art of Victory” project, over the next few days until May 9, users in Russian and English will be told stories about how Soviet artists, front-line poets and writers, musical and theater groups “strengthened patriotism and the will to victory at the front and in the rear ”. Subscribers will be able to get acquainted with rare archival photo and video materials.

The joint initiative of the CIS countries “allows us to pay tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War at the UN site,” said the press secretary. “Then art turned into one of the most important weapons of the common struggle, which made it possible to truthfully depict, including for future generations, the tragedy of the war and glorify the feat of the Soviet people,” Strzhizhovsky added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Victory Day remains the main holiday for Russians. “Years will pass, decades will pass, but in our country May 9 will remain the most important, holy holiday,” he said. The head of state also expressed confidence that every Russian family will always be “sincerely proud of the feat of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, who saved the world from Nazism.”