It will be easier for Russians to receive property and investment tax deductions. The Federal Tax Service (FTS) is testing the technology, which will be launched in March 2021. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the head of department Daniil Yegorov.

The Federal Tax Service is going to combine the “Personal account of the taxpayer” with the data of online cash registers. As a result, Russians will be able to see all their spending on bank cards and receive a deduction with the click of a button. “The new technology is also being tested for drug deductions,” Egorov said.

Currently, the State Duma is considering a draft law on simplifying the receipt of property and investment deductions for personal income tax (PIT). According to the current rules, in order to receive a deduction, you need to file a tax return in the form of 3-NDFL and confirm the right to deduct with documents. After that, the person can return 13 percent of the income tax on the loan amount and on the interest paid.

Under the new rules, a citizen will be able to contact the Federal Tax Service through a personal account on the website. Tax officials themselves will check the right to deduction using an automated information system. Thus, it will not be necessary to fill out the declaration and collect supporting documents.