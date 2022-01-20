Cats, dogs and other pets will be included in the bill on mandatory labeling and registration of animals. About it in an interview “Izvestia” said Vladimir Burmatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, with reference to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the deputy, the ministry will prepare the corresponding amendments to the document for the second reading. In its current version, it refers only to farm animals. Initially, the norms were developed to record and label, including pets, but were excluded from the document.

According to Burmatov, citizens turn to him asking where the amendments about cats and dogs have disappeared, since “people are waiting for their registration most of all.”

Now we receive a lot of requests from citizens who are interested in where cats and dogs disappeared from the bill. But people are waiting for their registration most of all, because there are a lot of lost animals, which, if identified, would be easier to find. Vladimir Burmatov First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection

The parliamentarian stressed that registration of animals is necessary, in addition, it should be free, and the identification of pets should be variable, “so that the owner himself chooses the method of marking the pet: it will be a tag, a brand or a chip.”

Accounting for pets

In May last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed introducing a record of domestic and homeless animals. He instructed the government to prepare a relevant bill by December 1.

Keeping records of pets, monitoring the state of animal populations without owners (including vaccinated and sterilized ones) and adopting uniform methods; regulation of activities for the maintenance and breeding of domestic and wild animals Kremlin

Russian legislators also proposed to fine negligent owners who threw their pets into the street. Last summer, the head of the committee on ecology and environmental protection, Vladimir Burmatov, and the chairman of the committee on state construction and legislation, Pavel Krasheninnikov, submitted a bill to the State Duma for consideration, imposing various fines for violating the conditions for keeping animals.

So, a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles is due for violation of the rules for keeping animals in circuses, in shelters – up to 50 thousand rubles. For cruelty to pets – up to 100 thousand rubles, and for those who throw animals into the street – up to 30 thousand. It is also proposed to fine those who have animals that are prohibited for keeping at home. In this case, a fine of up to 150 thousand rubles is provided.

According to Senator Alexander Bashkin, who also came up with a similar initiative, fines for improper keeping of pets should not be considered as a punishment.

This is just compensation for the callousness and the damage that is done to society, to people facing the threat posed by stray dogs. Alexander Bashkin Deputy of the Federation Council of Russia

The money collected from fines should be used to capture homeless animals, sterilize them and stay in shelters, Bashkin believes.

With care for animals

In July last year, a bill was submitted to the State Duma for consideration banning the sale of animals in pet stores and bird markets. The mechanism of the ban will be to establish certain requirements for the places of sale of animals.

Deputy and former world boxing champion Nikolai Valuev proposed introducing a limit on the number of pets depending on the size of housing. This measure, according to the legislator, will consolidate the real responsibility of the owner for the maintenance of the pet.

Before the owner would have ten cats, he would have thought about what expense he would have to bear. It will become much easier to find negligent pet owners Nikolai Valuev Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection

Irina Novozhilova, President of the VITA Animal Rights Protection Center, called for a tax on non-sterilized animals.

If you don’t sterilize an animal, you pay taxes. If you are engaged in breeding as a business, then you pay huge taxes. Irina Novozhilova President of the Center for the Protection of Animal Rights “VITA”

At the same time, Vladimir Burmatov called for free sterilization of pets. In his opinion, often the Russians do not have the necessary amount of funds for this procedure. The deputy urged to abandon the belief that “animal owners owe something to someone”, because they did a good deed and they should be thanked for this.