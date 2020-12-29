Part of Russian pensioners’ pensions for January 2021 will be paid ahead of schedule. Reported by RIA News with reference to the Pension Fund.

For pensioners who receive payments through the bank, funds for January will be credited from Tuesday, December 29. For those who normally receive their pension by mail on the 3rd, payments will be delivered on Tuesday, December 29th and Wednesday, December 30th. From January 4, pensions will be delivered according to the usual schedule.

The Pension Fund began transferring funds to the Post of Russia on Friday, December 25, and from Monday, December 28, to banks. Thus, the agency will complete the delivery of all payments for the January holidays by the end of 2020.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that in the future, Russians will be able to receive pensions in digital rubles, if the country still introduces such a means of payment. She recalled that even now, citizens can receive pensions both in cash, to the post office or bank account. At the same time, Nabiullina stressed that the decision to introduce the digital ruble in the country had not been made.