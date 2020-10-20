The Russian social network Odnoklassniki has launched the Moments service – disappearing photos and videos. The new method of communication is described in a press release received by the editorial board of Lenta.ru.

It is noted that the format familiar to social networks is adapted to the interests of the OK audience: users can not only share personal photos and videos, but also get new emotions through daily contests.

Project Director of the social network Vladimir Kochetkov said that “Moments” is a new interpretation of the format of disappearing photos and videos. “Due to the competitive mechanics and the ability to respond to moments, users will get new reasons for communication,” he said.

Users can post photos and videos no more than 10 seconds long, they can also use labels on a bright background, stickers and augmented reality masks. All photos and videos published in “Moments” are saved in a separate tab in the author’s personal section “Photos” in OK.

One of the differences of the service is the ability to respond with your moment to the moments of friends and authors on the social network. To do this, you can choose a public or private response type. By the end of the year, administrators of groups and profiles will also have the opportunity to create thematic contests, to which subscribers or all users of the social network will be able to join with their moments.