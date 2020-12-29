In the draft strategy for the development of the National Payment System for 2021-2023, the Central Bank proposed to introduce a “universal payment address” with which Russians can easily leave their bank and go to another, writes RBC.

This method will ensure that funds are credited to the recipient, even if his bank details change. At the same time, the regulator will work out the conditions for the client’s transfer to another credit institution so that his payments are redirected automatically.

The Central Bank’s proposal indicates that the mechanism will promote competition and avoid market monopolization. It will also reduce the cost of payment services for individuals and businesses. The technical details of the service are not spelled out. Whether its use will lead to the cancellation of the usual bank details is also not said.

The representative of the regulator noted that the first version of the document appeared last year, but discussions with market participants are still ongoing.

Experts note that for the first time such regulation of the bank change procedure appeared in the European Union. However, for Russia, the problem is not so acute, because citizens prefer to use the services of several credit organizations, and they do not have a large number of payments received on their account – as a rule, this is only a salary.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, spoke about the idea of ​​transferring Russians’ pensions to digital rubles, if such a means of payment is still decided to launch in the country.