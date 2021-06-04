Russians will be left without last minute deals until October this year. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to representatives of the tourism business in Russia.

It is noted that the lack of discounts on package tours is due to the closure of foreign destinations and high demand for Russian resorts. It will be possible to calculate not a small decrease in prices at the end of autumn, when the end of the season comes, and the water in the sea cools down. At the same time, there will be no sharp drop in prices at domestic resorts “under any circumstances,” experts say. According to Alexan Mkrtchyan, General Director of the “Pink Elephant” travel agency network, on the contrary, there is a tendency for further price growth in the tourism sector.

At the same time, experts noted that if flights with Egypt are resumed, the prices for vacations in this country will delight Russians. The difference with Turkey is expected to be about 40 percent. This is due to the fact that July is the low season in Egypt.

Earlier, a Russian woman traveled to Egypt and talked about a budget vacation during the coronavirus pandemic. According to her, you should not be afraid to stay in inexpensive hotels, because due to the low tourist flow, the staff tries to be loyal and compensates for all the shortcomings.