“Odnoklassniki” and the portal “Culture.RF” presented the project “Guide to the Silver Age”

The social network Odnoklassniki (OK) has prepared a free educational project that will introduce Russians to the Silver Age. The project was implemented with the help of the Kultura.RF portal. The initiative became known from a press release from the social network received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

As part of the Silver Age Guide project, users will have access to a thematic podcast in which listeners will find out what names, genres and styles appeared during this period and how they later influenced the entire world culture. In addition, stickers with quotes from the most famous works of poets Vladimir Mayakovsky, David Burliuk, Igor Severyanin and many other representatives of that era will appear in OK.

In the official group of the portal in OK, every day from November 17 to November 30, posts about prose, painting, theater, architecture and music of the Silver Age will be published. Moreover, Kultura.RF has prepared an interactive quiz of ten questions, which is also available in the official group of the portal in OK.

