Putin signed a law prohibiting registration on sites with foreign mail
Russians will be banned from using foreign mail when registering on Russian websites. The corresponding law was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA News.
According to the document, from December 1, 2023, Russians will not be able to register on Russian websites using foreign mail or accounts connected through foreign services, such as Google or Apple ID.
