The Russians will be allowed to go bankrupt out of court through State Services. As Izvestia found out, such a bill was prepared by the Ministry of Economic Development. The department plans that the new rules will come into force in September this year.

The explanatory note states that now, according to Article 223.2 of the Law “On Insolvency”, the procedure looks like this: a bankruptcy petition is filed at the place of residence or stay at the MFC. After that, based on the results of a request for information in the data bank, in the enforcement proceedings on the FSSP website on the Internet, information on the initiation of such a procedure is included in the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information. Or the citizen is returned the application submitted by him with an indication of the reason for the return.

The opportunity to submit an application through the State Services “will reduce time costs and increase the availability of extrajudicial bankruptcy procedures for citizens,” the document says.

“We give citizens the opportunity to choose: to come to the MFC and file an out-of-court bankruptcy petition in person, or, without leaving home, send such a petition on their own using a personal account on State Services. This is especially true for residents of rural areas and small towns, ”Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov explained to Izvestia.

He added that the initiative is a continuation of the digitalization of public services.

As Izvestia previously reported, due to the pandemic, at the end of last year, a surge in personal bankruptcies was recorded in Russia. The courts declared 119 thousand citizens insolvent, including individual entrepreneurs, which is 72.6% more than in 2019.

From far away quickly: Russians will be allowed to go bankrupt through “Gosuslugi”