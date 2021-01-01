The Russians were allowed to officially leave for remote work, according to the law, which comes into force at the beginning of the year.

The document provides for three types of remote work.

In particular, when working remotely, the employee will perform duties remotely on an ongoing basis outside the employer’s territory.

Temporarily remote work implies that the employee will work in this mode for a certain period.

Also, the law provides for a combined type of work, according to which employees will be able to combine telecommuting with office work.

Separately, it is noted that the transition to remote work should be achieved by agreement between the employer and the employee. But in the event of an emergency, the company can transfer an employee to a remote location without his consent.

The document also specifies that the salary of a remote employee, if the responsibilities remain the same, should not decrease. Employment information can, at the request of the employee, be included in the electronic work book. The employer can fire an employee if he does not get in touch within two working days.

On December 26, a study conducted by the online job search service SuperJob showed that 41% of Russians do not want to return from a remote location to their offices. It is noted that the number of those wishing to stay to work remotely has completely doubled compared to the data for the spring of 2020. In April, only 19% of respondents wanted to work from home and after the pandemic. Among those who are more comfortable working remotely, there are more women – 46%. The number of men who fell in love with the distance is 10% less.