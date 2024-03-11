Russia is discussing connecting a number of friendly countries to an analogue of the Green Card. The new international car insurance system for those traveling abroad will officially start working on April 1 this year. A separate agreement with Belarus on mutual recognition of policies has been in effect since September 2023.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran may join the Blue Card within a year, the head of the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA) Evgeny Ufimtsev told Izvestia. According to him, Kazakhstan can enter the system no earlier than 2025. The first negotiations also began with Kyrgyzstan.

Tariffs for insurance are still being developed, said Igor Ivanov, vice-president of RESO-Garantiya. The first agreements with these friendly countries can be signed in the second half of 2024, says Viktor Pletnikov, director of business development at Zetta Insurance Group of Companies.

Now, after the termination of the Green Card, in order to enter the territory of other countries with their car, Russians must purchase a local motor third party liability policy, the Ugoria press service clarified.

The price of such insurance is usually much higher than that of the previously valid Green Card, noted Alexey Bredikhin, director of the ACRA group of financial institution ratings. In his opinion, the launch of the Blue Card for friendly states will make travel more accessible for Russians. The savings compared to local OSAGO analogues will be about 20%, estimated Said Zaliev from GTK-Holding.

