Soon, Russians will be able to transfer money abroad by phone number through the Fast Payment System (FPS), said Alla Bakina, head of the department of the national payment system of the Central Bank. Her words are quoted by RBC.

Belarus will be the first country where transfers can be made using the UBS. This option is expected to become available from mid-2022. By the end of the same year, a new functionality is expected to be introduced – transfer from card to card to Belarus and vice versa.

Related materials Boiling point Companies around the world are battling employee burnout. How is this problem dealt with in Russia? By someone else’s hands Companies around the world have found an easy way to go public. He gives billions, but ruins the economy

In the future, it is planned to connect banks of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to the UBS, which, in addition to Russia and Belarus, includes Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In this case, transfers can only be made in rubles. The Central Bank defines as its own goal “the development of cross-border payments in the national currency, an increase in the role of the ruble and its promotion abroad, as well as support for the export of payment services to other countries.”

In addition, the regulator is going to introduce a “portable bank account”, which will allow funds to be credited to the recipient even after changing the details. It is also expected that the SBP function of transfers to the state – when paying fines, taxes or duties. The timing of the innovations has not yet been disclosed.

SBP was launched in early 2019. Until the end of that year, banks were prohibited from charging a commission for transfers between accounts, later this requirement was extended for an indefinite period, provided that the total transfers do not exceed 100 thousand rubles per month.

The system allows you to quickly make bank transactions between card accounts by transferring funds to the recipient’s phone number.