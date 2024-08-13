In Russia, they have defined the signs for the seizure of summer cottages and lands for individual housing construction

Rosreestr has defined the signs of abandoned and subject to seizure dacha plots and lands for individual housing construction (IHC). In other words, now unused land can be taken away from Russians if it is recognized as such by supervisory authorities.

Three years are given for the development of the land plot

Rosreestr documents published on the Federal portal draft regulatory legal acts. The resolutions were developed under the law that was previously signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Dmitry Ermakov / Lenta.ru

According to this law, owners of land plots in populated areas, as well as gardening and vegetable gardening associations, are given three years to develop them. If the plot remains undeveloped during the specified period, it can be taken away. The new norm comes into force on March 1, 2025.

Such measures include: clearing a land plot of weeds that prevent the land from being used for its intended purpose; clearing the area of ​​objects whose presence on the land plot led to its clutter; clearing the area of ​​various waste and garbage; drainage of a land plot, lowering the groundwater level if the plot is swampy, excessively moistened, which does not allow it to be used for its intended purpose; moistening of the land plot, if the land plot is dry; execution of earthworks necessary for using the site for its intended purpose and in accordance with the permitted use (soil development, soil compaction and strengthening, vertical planning of the site); land reclamation.

How explained in Rosreestr, first of all, this applies to the so-called problem areas. For example, swampy or overgrown with weeds. Owners are given time to put them in order. For now, this is only a draft document, and it can still be adjusted.

What area will be considered unused?

According to the new regulations, one of the signs of an unused plot is the absence of a foundation for a future house. In addition, if a house built on the plot is not registered within five years, the land can also be confiscated. The same thing happens if there are buildings on the territory, but they are not used for their intended purpose.

Another sign of unused land according to Rosreestr criteria is a partially destroyed garden house. In which, for example, the roof has collapsed or there are no windows. In this case, such plots can be confiscated if there have been no repairs for five or more years.

An unused area may be considered one where there is a lot of garbage or weeds.

An unused plot can also be considered one where there is a lot of garbage or weeds (more than 1 meter high and more than 50 percent of the area), and the owner does not clean it for a year or more. And in addition to this – if no agricultural crops are grown on the plot for three or more years. “If the plot is littered or overgrown with weeds, it becomes an unauthorized dump and is considered a fire hazard for other buildings. Therefore, if no one is engaged in its improvement for three years, this is a reason to issue a warning to the owners,” noted construction expert, founder and CEO of the company “GLAVSNAB” Fedor Vasiliev.

New rules should solve the problem of abandoned sites

As explained by Rosreestr, the new law will help solve the problem of unused land. “Such plots, as a rule, are overgrown with hogweed, landfills are formed on them, abandoned, destroyed or damaged buildings stand. Neighbors complain about such plots,” indicated in the press service. They emphasized that the main task is not to punish the owners, but to give them an incentive to use their lands.

“The law creates a transparent mechanism for regulating the use of land plots and ensures their involvement in economic and business turnover. First of all, it is important that the document protects the owners of the land plot who, for some objective reasons, were unable to start using their land plot in a timely manner immediately after registering their property rights, and also provides an explanation of the concept of “development” of a land plot – that is, bringing the plot to a condition suitable for use in accordance with its purpose,” noted Igor Maidanov, head of the Rosreestr Office for Moscow (the official commentary from the agency is at the disposal of Lenta.ru).

By the way, there are already cases in judicial practice when plots were taken away from Russians. “Confiscation of plots of individual housing construction is a very rare case in our judicial practice, but there are already precedents, and the number is growing every year,” Vasiliev confirms.

He gave some advice to those who have an unkempt plot. First of all, you need to check how much time has passed since the land was transferred to ownership. If the three-year period has expired, you need to get down to development work. But it is not necessary to urgently build a house: the actions for developing the plot include design, obtaining a building permit, obtaining technical specifications for connecting utilities, and carrying out preparatory work.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

“If you have an abandoned dacha where no human foot has stepped for a long time, it is enough to mow the weeds, take out or burn large garbage and at least begin to restore the house: clean and paint the facade, replace broken glass,” he said. The expert emphasized that the new norm of the law is needed so that dacha owners better look after their plots. There is a risk of losing the rights to the land, but if they decide to take it away, then only in extreme cases.