From May 21, Russians will be able to receive a deduction from the personal income tax (PIT) for the cost of purchasing housing, land and individual investment accounts in a simplified manner. Relevant information has been posted on the official portal of regulatory legal acts…

So, Russian citizens can draw up a personal income tax deduction through their personal account on the website of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) without filling out tax returns and collecting documents for confirmation.

To get the required deduction, you must fill out a taxpayer application on the FTS website. The data verification process is one month instead of three, and the funds will be refunded in 15 days, not 30, as it was before.

The mechanism for obtaining a deduction itself involves the filing of a tax return with documents that confirm the right to deductions, based on the results of the tax period and the return of the amount of personal income tax withheld for the year.

The terms for checking the submitted documents will be reduced from four to one and a half months, and you can track the corresponding process through your personal account on the FTS website.

Using an automated information system, tax authorities will check the declaration, therefore, the taxpayer will not have to fill it out.

The corresponding law on simplifying the receipt of the deduction was signed on April 20 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.