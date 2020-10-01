During the All-Russian Population Census, Russians will be asked new questions about language and work. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by the deputy head of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) Pavel Smelov.

He clarified that this year, census participants will have to answer the question about what languages ​​they use in everyday life, and not just about those they speak.

Other questions seek to assess how citizens get to work, given the increased mobility of the population and the emergence of new forms of employment.

According to Smelov, additional questions about work will help assess the real labor resources in different regions of the country, which will determine the need for social and transport infrastructure.

Finally, changes have been made to the wording of questions about education, which made them more understandable and accessible.

At the end of July, it became known that Rosstat would not mind if the Russians call themselves elves or goblins during the census.

However, Smelov urged citizens to take the event responsibly. He emphasized the importance of the reliability of the data during the census, since data on the number of people living in any region and their living conditions will allow the authorities to draw up plans for the development of territories.

In June, it became known that the All-Russian Population Census would be carried out from April 1 to April 30, 2021. However, work in hard-to-reach territories of the country will begin in October 2020.

The main stage of the All-Russian Population Census was supposed to take place from October 1 to October 31, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The census planned to use new methods of data collection.