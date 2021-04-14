Banks can increase rates on mortgages already issued, recalled a teacher at the Higher School of Economics (HSE), financial literacy consultant Maria Abramovskaya in an interview with Regnum agency. The corresponding opportunity is usually provided for in the loan agreement.

As the expert noted, mortgages in Russia are currently really cheap, but the cost of real estate is too high. “At this cost, even taking into account the low rate, the monthly payment is too high. Moreover, it is important to remember that a bank is not a charitable organization. This is a business. As soon as the Central Bank raises the key rate, the creditor bank can follow its example, ”Abramovskaya warned.

According to her, most mortgage agreements contain a clause that allows banks to unilaterally increase interest in the event of an increase in the key rate. In this case, it is imperative to notify the borrower who has taken out a loan of the change in conditions. “In this case, the monthly payment will increase significantly. And this will be a problem only for the borrower, ”the consultant emphasized.

She also said that house prices in Russia are unlikely to decline in the foreseeable future. It is better to buy an apartment now if “the housing issue is ripe,” Abramovskaya advised. If we are talking about investing in real estate, then it is worth once again weighing all the pros and cons, the specialist concluded.

Earlier, analysts accused the authorities – the government and the Central Bank – of an excessive rise in prices for housing in Russia. In their opinion, the cost of apartments jumped up sharply due to the easing of monetary policy during the so-called “coronavirus” crisis, the launch of a preferential mortgage program and the introduction of a tax on income from bank deposits.

