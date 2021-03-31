Senator Alexander Bashkin proposed to fine Russians who throw dogs or cats out into the street. His words convey RIA News…

According to Bashkin, it is necessary to introduce compulsory registration of pets and their chipping in the country. This will help identify the owners of pets stranded on the street, he explained.

Fines, according to the senator, should not be regarded as punishment. “This is just compensation for the soullessness and the damage that is caused to society, to people facing the threat posed by stray dogs,” he said. The money collected from fines should be used to catch homeless animals, sterilize them and stay in shelters, Bashkin said.

Without these measures, it is impossible to solve the problem of homeless animals on the streets, the official said. “You can catch all the dogs to one, but the next day one unfortunate dog will be thrown out, another, and their population will grow exponentially again,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Legislative Assembly of the Chelyabinsk Region submitted to the State Duma a bill on the compulsory registration of pets. It is proposed to register and record animals, which will allow the return of lost pets to their owners.