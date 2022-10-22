Lawyer Rodionova warned Russians who went abroad about changing their tax status

Elena Rodionova, head of practice at Olevinsky, Buyukyan & Partners, reminded Russians who have gone abroad that their tax status may change. She told about it RIA News.

Thus, a person who has been in Russia for at least 183 days during the year is considered a tax resident of the Russian Federation. Therefore, those who left the country in February-March of this year and did not return back have already lost this status, and it will not change until the end of this year. And the Russians who left after September 21, in case of non-return, will become non-residents next year.