The State Duma proposed to exempt Russians who inherited cars from transport tax for a year

The Russians, who became owners of cars as a result of inheritance, were offered to be exempted from transport tax for the first year of ownership. State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov came up with such an initiative, a copy of the letter addressed to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov is available RT.

The deputy noted that during inheritance, not all new owners have a driver’s license and plan to use the car.

Fedorov said that one part of Russians who have become owners and do not have the right to drive a vehicle, as a rule, sell a car in the first year of ownership. Other citizens spend more time getting a driver’s license, while the car is not actually used.

In this regard, the deputy sent a corresponding appeal to the Ministry of Labor. Fedorov asked to consider the issue of “the expediency of exemption from the payment of transport tax during the first year of citizens who have become owners as a result of inheritance.” We are talking about Russians who do not have a driver’s license.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia for the first time the number of registered motor vehicles decreased. At the end of 2022, there were 60.45 million cars in the country (over the year, their number increased by only 0.5 percent, although before that the car fleet grew by 1.4-1.9 percent).

At the same time, according to Anton Shaparin, vice-president of the National Automobile Union, in fact, cars are not getting smaller, their owners simply remove vehicles from the register so as not to spend money on insurance, transport tax and fines.