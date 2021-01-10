There is a risk that sleep will not return to normal after being ill with coronavirus, said Mikhail Poluektov, head of the sleep medicine department of Sechenov University, Ph.D. in medicine, in an interview with RBC.

According to him, since COVID-19 differs from other diseases in scale and threat to health, it causes so-called psychological distress. “This leads to an increase in internal stress, an increase in the frequency of sleep disorders,” the specialist explained.

Poluektov advised contacting a neurologist who can prescribe sedatives. “Most likely, the most correct tactic would be to calm yourself down, tell yourself that sleep disturbances are transient,” he said.

In turn, the head of the Unison somnological service, neurologist-somnologist Elena Tsareva noted that in order to restore sleep after an infection, it is necessary to normalize food and include additional mineral vitamin complexes in the diet. According to her, vitamins B6, B12 are essential for the nervous system. Also, the specialist advised to take zinc, calcium and iodine to restore thyroid function.

