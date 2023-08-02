Buyers of housing in Dubai are interested in its consecration according to the Orthodox rite

Russians who have bought housing in the UAE, in the past six months, have become more actively interested in the possibility of organizing a rite of consecration of their new housing, note ONEPLACE real estate agents working in this Muslim country.

As experts explained, there are three Orthodox churches in the UAE, one of which is located in the center of Dubai. Upon request, clients are assisted in contacting the local Orthodox community to resolve such issues. In confirmation, the agency published a video in which an Orthodox priest blesses an apartment for the Russians.

Earlier it became known that Muscovites were the main buyers of housing in Dubai among Russians. In the first months of 2023, they accounted for more than two-thirds of all customer requests from large Russian cities and about a third of the total number of requests throughout the country.

According to real estate agencies, Dubai Marina and The Palm Jumeirah are considered the main Dubai areas where the Russian rich prefer to settle. Wealthy Russians who buy housing there are not always aware that there are enough disadvantages there, such as traffic jams, an abundance of tourists and a lack of places for solitude, realtors say.