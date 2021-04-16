Rospotrebnadzor suggested that Russians who arrived from Turkey and Tanzania before May 1 be tested twice on COVID-19. The corresponding draft resolution is posted on the federal portal draft regulatory legal acts.

According to the document, they want to oblige the returnees to take a second PCR test for coronavirus within five days and provide data on its results on the State Services portal by filling out the appropriate form. At the same time, this requirement is proposed not to apply to crew members of aircraft carrying out transportation from Turkey and Tanzania.

On Thursday, April 15, Russia’s decision to limit air traffic with Turkey and close the border with Tanzania for a month and a half came into force. It is clarified that flights to Tanzania – both charter and regular – will be completely stopped until June 1. At the same time, there will remain two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, which will be operated by Aeroflot (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Turkish Airlines (on Mondays and Fridays).