The State Duma in the third reading adopted a bill on restrictions for inexperienced investors. It prohibits banks and brokers from offering sophisticated financial products to unqualified investors. Interfax…

Without passing special tests, investors will not be able to buy advanced financial instruments that the Central Bank considers unsuitable for inexperienced people. The ban includes, for example, perpetual bonds of foreign issuers, foreign subordinates, structured bonds of foreign issuers, as well as over-the-counter financial derivatives.

To buy more complex products than stocks, bonds, OFZs, you will need to pass testing: it was postponed to October 1, 2021. An unqualified investor will not be able to buy complex structured products until April 1, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the need to secure the money of novice players on the stock exchange. He noted that against the background of a decrease in deposit rates, other forms of investment are becoming popular, in particular, the purchase of securities. “And this, by definition, is more risky than bank deposits. It is necessary to protect the interests of people who invest their money in the securities market, but who are not professional investors, ”the president said.

The law on the categorization of investors, according to which the latter are divided into qualified and unqualified, was adopted in the summer of 2020. According to it, retail investors will be tested by their brokers. Some instruments will not be available to unqualified people, for example, shares of foreign companies included in the calculation of at least one foreign stock index from the regulator’s list.