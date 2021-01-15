The Russians were warned that the rise in prices for mobile communications could be 15-16 percent in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Writes about it RIA News with reference to data of the analytical agency Content Review.

According to experts, the rise in prices will be uneven: basic services, such as voice calls and the Internet, will rise in price at tariffs in the lower price category less than services at tariffs in the middle and high categories. At the same time, mobile operators will compensate for the loss of revenues due to the coronavirus and additional expenses on various legislative initiatives of the state with the help of related services and corporate contracts.

In September last year, analysts warned that in September-December, the cost of services of mobile operators in Russia may rise in price by 5-7 percent. At the same time, experts predicted that in 2020 the price of services of cellular companies in general will jump by about 15 percent. Such an annual growth has been observed in Russia since 2014, and not only last year due to the pandemic, experts noted then.

Back in April 2020, telecommunications companies themselves calculated that the growth in the cost of tariffs by the end of the year would not be 15 percent, but 10 percent. However, after the start of the pandemic, they also raised their own forecasts.