Producers of eggs and poultry have requested an increase in selling prices of up to 10%, the newspaper writes News citing a source in the retail market.

He noted that retailers are trying to increase the cost of goods gradually. Chairman of the Presidium of the Association of Retail Companies Sergey Belyakov confirmed that retail chains have already notified the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The expert explained that the volume of products on the market is decreasing due to the seasonal factor and outbreaks of bird flu in a number of Russian regions.

According to the producers, the increase in the purchase price is due to the increase in the price of the feed base. In addition, the number of poultry has decreased significantly. At the same time, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture told the publication that they do not have data on the increase in the selling price on the part of the main suppliers.

The department explained that there are no prerequisites for a significant rise in prices, but noted that the above reasons may create preconditions for a slight increase in the selling price of eggs and poultry meat in the short term.

Earlier it was reported that the Federation Council supported a law that allows the Russian government to independently regulate prices for socially significant food products.