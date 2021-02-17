He noted that retailers are trying to increase the cost of goods gradually. Chairman of the Presidium of the Association of Retail Companies Sergey Belyakov confirmed that retail chains have already notified the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The expert explained that the volume of products on the market is decreasing due to the seasonal factor and outbreaks of bird flu in a number of Russian regions.
According to the producers, the increase in the purchase price is due to the increase in the price of the feed base. In addition, the number of poultry has decreased significantly. At the same time, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture told the publication that they do not have data on the increase in the selling price on the part of the main suppliers.
…