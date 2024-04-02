Lawyer Gusyatnikov: fines for not allowing gas workers into apartments will increase fivefold

Russians were warned that fines for not allowing gas workers into their apartments would increase fivefold. The State Duma approved the corresponding bill in the third reading, attackers can take advantage of this, lawyer Pyotr Gusyatnikov said in an interview with the agency “Prime“

The tightening is due to the fact that many are afraid to let a fraudster into their home. Under the guise of gas workers, they take money from people to install supposedly necessary equipment, scaring them with non-existent laws. Especially when it comes to older people.

“The easiest way to find out whether an inspection is underway is to call your management company. Even if this is not a planned event, management company employees should know about it,” he suggested.

In addition, the gas worker must wear a special uniform and have an identification card, the specialist concluded.

It was previously reported that this year the authorities intend to introduce fines for preventing gas workers from entering apartments. Violations will be considered non-admission to the premises of a representative of a specialized organization for the maintenance or repair of gas equipment in an apartment building, as well as avoidance of concluding a maintenance agreement.

It was clarified that for ordinary Russians the fine will reach 5-10 thousand rubles, for officials – from 25 to 100 thousand rubles.

A few days earlier, Russian summer residents were warned of a fine for the presence of hogweed on their property. Violators will be forced to pay up to 5,000 rubles.