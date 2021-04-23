The increase in the key rate to 5 percent “bodes well for nothing good” for the Russian real estate market, according to an article published on website real estate database Restate.ru. Experts predict an increase in mortgage rates.

“For the real estate market, this (rate increase – approx. “Lenta.ru”) bad sign. The key rate is the minimum interest at which the Central Bank lends to commercial banks. In other words, it determines the value of money for a certain period of time. When the key rate increases, banks, in turn, raise interest rates on loans and deposits, ”the experts explain. They warn that mortgages could rise in price.

At the same time, the conditions for deposits for the population will become more attractive, analysts add. Thus, the investment attractiveness of under construction and secondary housing will decrease in the foreseeable future. “So far, however, the market for new buildings is supported by preferential mortgages – rates on it will not change with any decision of the Central Bank. However, the program will most likely not be extended after July 1. At least in its current form, ”the experts conclude.

The Central Bank on April 23 raised the key rate by 0.5 percentage points. The rate increase occurred for the second time in a row following the results of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank. The regulator explained this step by the increased growth rates of inflationary expectations of the population and business, as well as a steady recovery in demand and a shift in the balance of risks towards pro-inflationary ones.

Earlier in April, Russian billionaire Igor Rybakov once again lashed out at mortgages. He advised Russians not to go into debt under any circumstances. The businessman called the mortgage “stupid stupidity” and “a noose around the neck.” Apartments have long ceased to be a good investment, the billionaire added.

