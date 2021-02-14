The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that this week, anomalous frosts are predicted in the Central and Volga Federal Districts. Reported by RIA News…

According to him, in the Tver, Moscow, Yaroslavl and Kostroma regions, abnormally cold weather will be established with an average daily temperature of 7-12 degrees below normal. In the Tambov, Nizhny Novgorod and Kirov regions, as well as in Mari El, the temperature anomaly will be seven degrees.

Earlier, the leading employee of the Phobos Weather Center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, named the timing of the climatic spring in Moscow. According to him, March and the first half of April will be cold, while May and summer months will be hot.