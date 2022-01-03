The services of repair crews in 2022 may grow by 20 percent, and the cost of construction and finishing materials – by 10 percent, writes RIA News with reference to experts.

According to Tigran Simonyan, director of the Parallel repair and construction company, the suppliers said in advance that prices for all imported finishing materials, plumbing fixtures, porcelain stoneware, decorative chandeliers would increase significantly from January.

Designer Natalya Tarasevich warned that at the beginning of the year one can expect a jump in the cost of plaster, blocks, bricks – by 10 percent, and plumbing – by seven percent. Wallpaper, tiles and furniture will also be more expensive, but not much. She predicts a 20 percent rise in the cost of repair services. According to the expert, this is due to the consistently high demand and labor shortage.

Simonyan said that the most expensive repair work is in April-May. The rise in prices in this category will continue until the end of 2022, he admitted.

In December 2021, it became known that housing repairs have risen in price by 20 percent since the beginning of the year.