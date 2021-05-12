The scheme of buying an apartment in a new building by assignment is gaining popularity in Russia: many of those who bought housing on a mortgage at a preferential rate now want to sell it. Apartments offered by assignment are usually cheaper than similar ones from the developer, but transactions with them can be risky, Alexei Ilyukhin, sales manager for construction projects at Becar Asset Management, told Saint Petersburg TV.

As the expert noted, the owners of such apartments often seek to understate their value in contracts in order to pay a lower amount of taxes. “If the seller bought this apartment conditionally for 2 million rubles, during construction it grew to 3 million,” Ilyukhin gave an example of calculations. – It turns out that the seller has earned a million and must, as an individual, pay tax in the amount of 13 percent – that’s 130 thousand rubles. Undervaluation is dangerous for the buyer, he warned: if the deal is canceled for some reason, it will be difficult to get the entire amount paid back.

According to the specialist, individuals, legal entities, mutual funds, contractors with whom the developer paid with square meters can sell apartments by assignment. At the same time, when making a deal with an individual, the apartment is considered by the bank as a secondary one, and therefore the mortgage rate will be higher. If you buy from a legal entity, then you can count on low interest rates – from 5.5 percent per annum.

Earlier in May, Russians were warned of cases of apartments being sold together with owners. Most often, such schemes are implemented when one of the spouses decides to sell the property, including the former.

