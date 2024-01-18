Head of Roschaykofe Chanturia: tea and coffee prices may rise due to Houthi attacks

Retail prices for tea and coffee in Russia may increase if the crisis in the Red Sea drags on due to increased incidents of missile attacks on merchant ships by Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah paramilitary group. This was stated by the head of the Roschaykofe association, Ramaz Chanturia. His words lead TASS.

As the expert clarified, the dynamics of retail prices in the medium term may be affected by a number of factors, including a sharp increase in cargo delivery time and an increase in the cost of logistics services. However, as Chanturia assured, the increase in retail prices for tea and coffee is unlikely to be critical.

At the same time, much will depend on how long the tense situation in the Red Sea continues, the expert believes. If the situation is resolved in the next month, then maritime logistics routes will return to normal schedule. However, if the Houthi missile attacks drag on, “changes in production costs will clearly affect the final cost of finished types of tea and coffee,” Chanturia concluded.

Earlier, Kasper Rurade, advisor on maritime issues of the Dutch business association for trade and logistics Evofenedex, reported a significant increase in the cost of sea container transportation. According to him, tariffs for transporting one container from Asia to Europe increased from one to more than four thousand dollars. This dynamic was largely due to a sharp increase in travel time for merchant ships, which have to bypass the Suez Canal and go around the African continent, the expert explained.