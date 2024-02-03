If an electronic digital signature (EDS) is in the possession of third parties, this can lead to big troubles, including loss of housing. He told the agency about this on February 4 “Prime” lawyer, teacher at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Kirill Danilov.

An electronic signature has a large number of advantages: it can be used to enter into contracts, submit appeals to government agencies and submit documents to the court without leaving your home. However, there is a serious risk if the tool is improperly accessed and used by others, he warned.

“If you transfer an electronic signature to third parties, loan agreements may be drawn up in your name, you may be made the head of a fly-by-night company, your property may be sold, and other legally significant actions may be taken on your behalf, as a result of which you You can be held accountable, even criminally,” Danilov listed.

The body that issues the electronic signature needs to establish the identity of the applicant, but if the security of the media on which the electronic signature is recorded is not ensured, third parties may gain access to it. In particular, the alienation of real estate is formalized using an agreement in simple written form.

If another person has access to an electronic signature that the owner stores, for example, on a flash drive and leaves it unattended, then he will be able to enter into agreements of purchase and sale, donation, exchange, or submit documents to register the transfer of rights without the owner’s knowledge property, the lawyer emphasized.

To ensure your own safety, you must take seriously the security of the digital signature media. The lawyer advised not to use one medium for electronic signatures of several persons, to control the transfer of the medium to other people, and also not to write down the password for the signature on the medium itself or in another publicly accessible place.

In addition, the owner of the digital signature should establish a self-prohibition on registration actions with real estate without personal participation.

“To do this, it is necessary to submit a statement about the impossibility of registering the transfer, termination, restriction of rights and encumbrances of a property without the personal participation of its owner to Rosreestr or through the MFC, State Services. In this case, not a single transaction with your housing will be completed without your personal presence,” Danilov said.

In addition, during the conclusion of a transaction by persons who illegally gained access to someone else’s electronic digital signature, both the owner and the bona fide purchaser may suffer, who will not know that this transaction is being carried out against the will of the owner.

“In order to avoid these risks, preference should be given to the personal participation of the parties in signing the agreement, and better yet, to notarization of the transaction,” the lawyer concluded.

Earlier, on January 16, the founder and CEO of Sign.Me, Alexander Kofanov, told Izvestia about the types of hacker attacks on electronic signatures and methods of protection. According to the expert, in the field of electronic signatures, three types of fraudulent schemes can be distinguished. The first is attacks on software. The second type of fraud is attacks on infrastructure (network environment, operating system). The third type is social engineering (deceiving people). The publication’s interlocutor noted that 99% of cybercriminals’ schemes with electronic signatures are precisely fraud, not hacker attacks.

Kofanov gave a number of recommendations that will help avoid hacker attacks and fraudulent electronic signature schemes. Thus, you should use reliable electronic signature services with cryptographic encryption, a good reputation and certification with non-retrievable keys. The specialist also advises carefully analyzing the source that requests your data and using different passwords for your accounts.