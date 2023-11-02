Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation: a storm warning has been announced in the Krasnodar Territory for November 3 and 4

During Friday, November 3, as well as at night and in the morning of Saturday, November 4, a storm warning will be announced in the Krasnodar Territory for a complex of weather phenomena. Russians were warned about the impending danger to Kuban on website Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the region.

According to the department, in some parts of the region, except Sochi, heavy rain is expected, combined with thunderstorms and strong winds, gusts of which will reach 20 meters per second.

In this regard, experts recommend staying indoors in case of strong winds, and also taking special control of children and not leaving them unattended.

“If a strong wind catches you outside, we recommend taking shelter in underground passages or building entrances,” the message says. “You shouldn’t hide from strong winds near the walls of houses, as slate and other roofing materials may fall from the roofs.”

