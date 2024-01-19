Autoexpert Burov: the price of original spare parts for cars is 2.5 times higher than analogues

Purchasing and installing low-quality spare parts can cause vehicle breakdown. Auto expert Sergei Burov told Lenta.ru about this consequence. He also gave recommendations on how to maintain the vehicle's performance.

The auto expert emphasized that every detail affects the quality and stability of work. For example, one defective spare part can cause failure of components and assemblies. As a result of using a low-quality oil filter, carbon deposits will form and the engine will break down. Due to the installation of a defective steering rod, a motorist may lose control after the first large pothole on the road, and this will lead to an accident.

“If you decide to purchase spare parts for a car yourself, without contacting a technical center, you need to prepare a complete list of components that will be required: often when replacing one element, you need to install related parts to it,” Burov warned. — The original products of most manufacturers already contain the necessary components to replace the part. When purchasing analogues, you need to purchase additional consumables.”

Often, loss of control and an accident, according to the expert, is caused by the failure of electronic components. Therefore, it is in this category that you should prefer original spare parts, despite their cost.

The auto expert warned that many Chinese manufacturers still have not created a system for selecting spare parts in Russia. Even if a brand has a catalog, the description in it may not actually match the characteristics of the product installed in the buyer's car. Therefore, Burov urged to independently compare the technical parameters of spare parts before purchasing and installing.

At the end of 2023, prices for originals were 2.5 times higher than the cost of analogues. If it is important to save money, but at the same time purchase quality products, study the product certificates before purchasing. Evaluate the composition of the materials from which the spare parts are made and compare them with those already installed on your car

Also, in order to avoid buying a counterfeit product and making mistakes when selecting it, Burov advised to study in advance the site where the part is sold.

Earlier, auto expert Roman Soldatov warned Russians about the upcoming rise in prices of foreign cars. According to his forecast, the minimum cost of a new foreign car on the Russian market this year may increase from the current 2.8 to 3-3.2 million rubles. Such dynamics, as the analyst clarified, will be associated with a number of factors, including changes in the exchange rate and an increase in the recycling fee.