Expert Belyanchikova: bankruptcy forecast makes it more difficult to refinance a loan

Due to the fact that banks began to include a bankruptcy forecast in client assessments, Russians will find it more difficult to refinance large debts. About the difficulties associated with loan repayment, to the Prime agency reported Associate Professor of the Department of World Financial Markets and Fintech of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanova Tatyana Belyanchikova.

The expert noted that after the emergence of a simplified bankruptcy procedure for citizens, banks began to make an appropriate forecast, assessing the bona fides of the borrower. She emphasized that because of this point, the number of approved loan applications could decrease by 20-30 percent.

In addition, this will make it more difficult for Russians to refinance large loan debt. “The loan refinancing market should now narrow. With a high probability of refusals from new lenders, citizens will be afraid to ruin their credit history,” Belyanchikova revealed.

Earlier it was reported that a number of Russian financial organizations began to include in assessing the good faith of the borrower both the forecast of his possible default and the possibility of personal bankruptcy. Russians were reminded that from November 2023, in order to be declared bankrupt out of court, a citizen must have a debt of at least 25 thousand rubles and no more than 1 million rubles.